Island residents are being encouraged to help ensure that milestone birthdays and wedding anniversaries are formally recognised after changes to data protection rules affected how celebrants are identified.
Due to GDPR regulations, Government House no longer receives automatic notifications from the registry office about individuals reaching significant age or anniversary milestones.
As a result, they now rely on friends, family members or members of the public to inform them when someone is approaching an eligible occasion.
Traditionally, congratulatory cards are sent to mark these milestones by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and, in some cases, by Their Majesties King Charles III, Lord of Mann and Queen Camilla.
Cards from the King and Queen are available for individuals celebrating their 100th birthday, then every year after.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Philippa Lorimer also send congratulatory cards for 90th birthdays and 50th, 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries, in addition to the milestones recognised by the monarch.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘If you know someone due to reach any of these milestones and you'd like them to receive a card, simply contact Government House and we'll gladly arrange this for you.’
Those getting in touch must include a copy of the birth certificate for 100th birthdays and marriage certificate for 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries.
Certificates are not required to receive 50th wedding anniversary or 90th birthday cards from the Lieutenant Governor.
Government House also confirmed that it is possible for cards to be issued retrospectively, provided the request is made within six months of the birthday or anniversary date.