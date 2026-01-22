The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is asking the public for their views on plans for Autism Acceptance Month in April 2026 and the third phase of its Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) Strategy.
Two public meetings will be held next month, at Keyll Darree, near the main entrance to Noble’s Hospital - the first on Monday, February 2 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and the second on Tuesday, February 10 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
The meetings focus on Autism Acceptance Month, inviting feedback on key themes the community would like to highlight.
They will also provide an opportunity to shape phase three of the ASC Strategy action plan, ensuring that priorities reflect the lived experiences and needs of autistic individuals and their families.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian commented: ‘We are committed to working closely with the autistic community and strengthening the ways we collaborate.
‘These meetings are part of our continuous engagement, giving us the opportunity to listen, learn, and work together to develop solutions that reflect real needs.
‘Autism Acceptance Month is an important opportunity to celebrate inclusion and raise awareness, and we want those messages to come directly from the community.’
Places at the meetings are limited and must be booked in advanced through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/3tfsw4a8
Anyone requiring reasonable adjustments to attend the meetings can contact [email protected] after booking their place on Eventbrite.
Those who are unable to attend the meetings can also contribute to the feedback by completing an online survey form at https://tinyurl.com/mvt74r4b