The Isle of Man has sufficient stocks of meningitis vaccines, the Cabinet Office Minister has confirmed.
David Ashford was responding to a written Tynwald question from Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh, who asked what stocks of meningitis vaccine are available, whether there is herd immunity, if there are any gaps in immunisation and his assessment of the risk of an outbreak when students return for Easter.
Mr Ashford has previously answered a written Tynwald question on meningitis and the vaccination programme, stating the risk of an outbreak on the Island is ‘very low’ and that there is no need to change current policy.
The latest questions follow an outbreak of meningitis B in Kent last month, which resulted in the deaths of two students and more than 20 reported cases, prompting wider concern among students and families in the UK.
Responding, Mr Ashford said: ‘We have sufficient stocks of relevant meningitis vaccines on the Island, and there has been no change to our vaccination policy or to the Island’s preparedness arrangements.’
On students returning for Easter, he added: ‘The risk of an outbreak when students return for Easter is very low and is not impacted by the recent outbreak in Kent.
‘Meningococcal disease does not spread easily without close and prolonged contact. While university students, particularly first-year students, are a recognised higher-risk group compared with their peers, that does not mean there is a materially increased risk to the wider Isle of Man population at this time.
‘There is no evidence before me which suggests any change in risk here that would warrant a change in policy.’
He explained meningitis is complex and ‘not one single illness’, as it can be caused by different organisms, not all of which are vaccine-preventable.
In relation to meningococcal disease, he said there is a routine immunisation programme, including meningitis B (MenB) – responsible for the Kent outbreak – in infancy, and meningitis ACWY (MenACWY) for adolescents and young adults.
The MenB vaccine is only effective for a few years, which is why it is given to younger children as they are at greatest risk, while MenACWY provides longer-lasting protection.
On herd immunity, Mr Ashford said: ‘The position is nuanced. MenACWY does contribute to wider population protection because conjugate meningococcal vaccines reduce transmission.
‘MenB, however, is primarily a vaccine that gives direct protection to the person vaccinated and is not relied upon to generate herd protection across the wider population.’
He said any gaps in immunisation are due to a small number of people who have missed or declined vaccination rather than any lack of supply.
Mr Ashford added: ‘Vaccination remains one of the most effective public health interventions we have, and I would urge all members not only to support vaccination, but to avoid amplifying anti-vaccine rhetoric which risks undermining public confidence and making those gaps harder to close.’