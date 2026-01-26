Public Health says it is urgently addressing issues people are having registering their organ donation decision by phone.
Those calling are hearing a message relating to English laws rather than the recent changes in the Manx law.
A spokesman for Public Health said: ‘We’re aware some Isle of Man callers have been having problems registering their organ donation decision by phone.
‘There is currently a recorded message about the change in the law to opt out. This message relates to the change in England’s law and does not refer to the Isle of Man’s. We’re working with NHS Blood and Transplant to update that message urgently.
‘If you’re calling the NHS Organ Donor Register, please dial 0300 123 23 23, then select Option 2 for organ donation, followed by Option 2 to speak to an agent who can help you.
‘We do hear the concerns about access for people who do not wish to go online. The phone line exists for that reason, and we want everyone to be able to make their organ donation decision in the way that suits them.
‘We will continue working to have the phone message corrected as quickly as possible, and thank you for your patience and understanding.’
The Isle of Man’s news system for organ donation came into force on January 1, with government urging residents to make an informed decision and ensure their wishes are clearly recorded and shared with loved ones.
The change, known as ‘deemed consent’, means that most adults will be considered willing to donate their organs after death unless they have formally opted out or fall into an excluded group.
The new rules are known as Daniel’s Law named after 15-year-old Daniel Boyde, whose organs saved four lives after he died from catastrophic injuries in a road crash near Ramsey in 2007.