Isle of Man Steam Packet has cancelled six sailings as the island continues to be battered by strong winds.
A number of sailings had already been cancelled at the weekend but Sunday afternoon and Monday morning sailings went ahead.
However, now there will be no sailings until Wednesday.
Monday’s 1.45pm sailing from Heysham to Douglas has been cancelled while the return trip back at 7.45pm has also been cancelled.
All sailings on Tuesday, which entailed to return trips to Heysham have also been cancelled. The reason given for each cancellation is the ‘forecast adverse weather’.
Indeed, while no weather warning is currently in place, Ronaldsway Met Office says there are strong winds with ‘gales developing later’ with gusts of up to 65mph. There will also be heavy rain with localised flooding possible. Rain on higher ground may even turn to snow.
On Tuesday there will be further gale force winds and perhaps even severe gale force winds which, again, could reach 65mph, with more heavy rain expected.
Strong winds will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, but they are not expected to reach gale force.