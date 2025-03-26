The issue of Civil liberties will be the focus of the next meeting of the Positive Action Group.
There will be three guest speakers at a panel debate to be held on Monday (March 31) at 7.30 pm at the Manx Legion, Market Hill, Douglas.
The event is entitled ‘The Future of Civil Liberties on the Isle of Man’.
Taking part will be retired law lecturer Peter Murcott, retired police officer Ged Power and former MHK and Chief Minister Tony Brown.
Local advocate Damian Ciappelli, chairman of PAG, will chair the event.
Civil liberties have become a hot topic since the Covid lockdowns five years ago called into question the limits of the state's right to interfere with individual liberty and freedoms.
The issue is currently being hotly debated in the island in relation to the Safe Access Zones and Protected Public Places Bill 2024.
This private member’s Bill, introduced by Rushen MHK and now Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood, will provide for public protection zones to be designated around health, social care and medical facilities.
It aims to protect patients and service users from interference, intimidation or harassment.
But Peter Murcott, who has previously given a public talk on the implications of the Bill, believes creation of safe access zones would be a worrying intrusion on our human rights and freedom of expression.
Critics such as Mr Murcott argue it will harm traditional freedoms of protest enjoyed in the island and lacks the appropriate checks and balances consistent with a modern democracy.
The public are encouraged to attend and take part in the conversation. There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.
Doors open from 7pm on the night. The event is free entry and all are welcome.