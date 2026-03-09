Residents who spend time in the Isle of Man’s plantations are being invited to help influence how the island’s publicly owned woodlands are managed in the future.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has launched a public consultation on new Plantation Management Plans covering more than 50 sites across the island.
The plans outline how plantations from Fleshwick in the south to Ballure in the north could be managed for decades to come.
Central to the proposals is a policy to manage all plantations to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).
Achieving these internationally recognised standards would provide independent assurance that the island’s plantations are being managed responsibly from both environmental and social perspectives.
The plans would apply to approximately 2,877 hectares (7,109 acres) of government-owned woodland. In addition to maintaining timber production, the strategy aims to improve the plantations’ ability to capture and store carbon, supporting the island’s wider climate commitments.
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘Our plantations are treasured by many and we want as many people as possible to help shape how they are managed in the future.
‘Whether you use them for walking, cycling or simply enjoy the landscape, your views matter.’
Most of the island’s plantations were originally established in the mid-20th century to produce home-grown timber.
While they remain working forests, they are also widely used by the public for walking, cycling and other outdoor activities, and provide habitats for wildlife.
However, many plantations now contain ageing trees that are increasingly vulnerable to storm damage. The proposed plans therefore include a programme of gradual harvesting and replanting designed to maintain healthy, resilient woodlands.
Residents can respond to the consultation before April 12 by visiting https://consult.gov.im/environment-food-and-agriculture/isle-of-man-plantation-management-plans-2025-2045/