Residents of Glenfaba and Peel are being invited to attend a public meeting next week on proposals to zone greenfield sites for housing.
The meeting on Thursday March 13 at the Kelvin Dawson community hub has been organised by constituency MHK Kate Lord-Brennan.
She said: ‘Community involvement is crucial in shaping the future of Peel, and this meeting provides a way for residents to be directly informed, ask questions and find out how to make their views known officially. ‘
The first part of the meeting will focus on the expansion of Peel and potential zoning of greenfield land for housing development as outlined in the modified draft Area Plan for the North and West.
To help constituents in this process she has prepared a summary Consultation Guide focusing on the fields on Peel's outskirts, from Douglas Road to Ramsey Road, at the back of the Slieau Whallian View and Ballawattleworth estates.
The Cabinet Office has accepted a majority of the 86 recommended major changes to the draft Area Plan which were outlined in the planning inspector’s report following last summer’s public inquiry.
The second part of the public meeting will shift focus to ideas and potential ways, including funding routes, for improvements to the centre of Peel.
Next Thursday’s meeting starts at 7pm.