An MHK has queried how public funds provided to Manx Telecom (MT) for underground broadband connections led to it withdrawing appeals over plans to use telegraph poles instead.
Glenfaba and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brennan has previously criticised the way that MT was given the go-ahead to install poles for broadband connection in Peel after a planning inspector’s recommendation to refuse the application was rejected.
She has tabled a series of Tynwald questions on the issue.
DEFA Minister Clare Barber confirmed in a written reply that in the last four years, nine planning applications by MT to install telegraph poles were subject to appeals that were withdrawn before the appeals were determined.
These applications were for Claughbane estate, Thornhill Park and two for Marlborough Crescent, all Ramsey, Ballaterson fields, Ballaugh, Larivane Close, Ballalough estate and Ballasteen Drive in Andreas, and Howe Road, Onchan.
A 10th application, to install telegraph poles at Raad Ny Gabbil, Castletown, was withdrawn before it was determined by the planning committee.
A written response from Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston confirms that these were the same areas for which funding was provided to MT for undergrounding of broadband infrastructure in place of overhead lines.
Mr Johnston said that where agreed, funding was provided on the basis of invoices raised by MT relating to the number of premises.
He said requests were considered by his department and, ‘where possible, accommodated within the overall approved programme budget without recourse to additional budget’.
Ms Lord-Brennan said: ‘These answers evidence that funding is being applied to make the prospect of telegraph poles go away, just for some areas. The areas get funded, then the appeals were withdrawn. That is the proven pattern.’
MT’s application to install eight telegraph poles to provide fibre optic connectivity to 57 homes in Bellevue Park and Carmane Close, Peel, (25/90399/B) were refused by the planning committee in November last year, as were plans to erect a pole to connect 20 homes on Cronk Reayrt (25/90398/B).
The telecoms firm appealed but the planning inspector recommended that the planning committee’s decision be upheld, concluding the development would harm the character and appearance of the residential areas.
But Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper, delegated by the DEFA Minister despite no longer being a member of her department, rejected the inspector’s recommendation and directed that the decision to refuse the application should be reversed.
He said the decision was finely balanced, and each case should be assessed on its own merits.
In contrast, MT’s application to install broadband poles at Barrule Park, Ramsey (25/90937/B), was rejected by Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood, again under delegated powers.
Dr Haywood concurred with the inspector’s recommendation, dismissing the appeal and upholding the planning committee’s original refusal.
Ms Lord-Brennan claimed Peel is the only area to have MT’s applications for poles approved by political decision following the rejection of an appeal inspector’s recommendation.
The DEFA Minister recently revealed that a ‘hugely regrettable’ administration error in the drafting of the planning appeal delegations could be subject to legal challenge.