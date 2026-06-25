Manx Telecom has issued a notice to its copper internet customers urging them to unplug their routers during an expected thunderstorm this evening.
‘Mild’ thunderstorms are expected to take place in the area tonight (Thursday, June 25).
‘This is a simple precaution to protect your equipment from potential power surges,’ a spokesperson from Manx Telecom explained.
The Isle of Man Meteorological Office have confirmed that the storm is forecast to take place offshore to the east of the island, but it is not expected to be severe.
A spokesperson from the Met Office also stated that the storm ‘maybe visible’ to locals.