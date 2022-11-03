Public sector workers get a pay rise
Thursday 3rd November 2022 4:29 pm
Share
Economic news ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Public sector staff are to get a 6% pay rise.
Following negotiations with both Prospect and Unite the Union, the Public Services Commission (PSC) has agreed to implement a pay award backdated to April 2022.
The agreed 6% award will be applied to all grades of staff who are employed by the PSC.
The award will apply to the rates of pay for all PSC civil service, manual and craft and education support staff including those employed under new terms for new starters and promotions (NTNSP) and staff on analogous terms and conditions.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |