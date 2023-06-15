Public sector workers have rejected their latest pay offer and look set to ballot for industrial action if a better offer is not forthcoming.
Unite the Union, which represents workers across the public sector, balloted its members over a proposed 5% increase in pay, with 65% of those who responded voting to reject the offer. The turnout was 95%.
The union’s regional officer Debbie Halsall told our sister website gef.im that she was due to meet the Public Service Commission and chair Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan, and said if a new offer isn’t on the table she will ballot members on industrial action.
She said: ‘The overall picture is that the offer is just not acceptable to our members.
‘If there is not then we will be going out on an indicative ballot after the meeting to see if our members are willing to take action, whether that is work to rule or strike action.’
Unite members have joined members of Prospect in rejecting the pay offer, with the union’s negotiating manager Mick Hewer saying it too will ballot for industrial action.
The government is failing to reach agreements with various public sector groups and remains in dispute with teachers while its arms-length health body is yet to reach a deal with nurses who are being balloted on whether or not to strike.