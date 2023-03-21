Isle of Man Government has warned the public to stay away from the landslip area of Laxey promenade.
A government spokesperson said: 'This is due to the ongoing risk posed by the unstable land.
'The area to be avoided is clearly marked with signs and fencing.
'The beach directly below the slippage should also be avoided, even at low tide. The area above the slip has been evacuated.
'Ensuring the safety of residents and the public is vital while the existing buildings and surrounding land is assessed. Entry to the area is prohibited until the assessment is complete.'
Local businesses in the area are still accessible, and continue to operate as normal.