Pubs to close for 24 hours following the death of the Queen
Pubs across the Isle of Man are closing for a day following the death of the Queen.
Okell’s Inns to shut pub estate for 24 hours from the morning of Friday, September 9, until their standard opening times on Saturday, September 10.
Steven Taylor, managing director of Okell’s Inns, said: ‘As a mark of respect, for the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Lord of Mann, all of the pubs across our estate will be closing for 24 hours.
‘At a time of national grief, families and communities should have the chance to spend time together; this includes our entire workforce and we wish to give them this opportunity to do so.
‘Further announcements will be made for the day of the state funeral across the pubs in the coming days. At this time, our condolences and thoughts are with the Royal Family and the nation.’
Okell’s Inns says that any function or event booked during the closure period would continue to be honoured, unless the customer would like to cancel or postpone.
