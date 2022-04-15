Pulrose Bridge open to traffic
Friday 15th April 2022 8:08 am
Share
Aerial photograph of Pulrose Bridge. Photograph by Callum Staley (Aerial Mann Multimedia)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Pulrose Bridge has now re-opened to two way traffic.
The Department of Infrastructure made the announcement online yesterday afternoon.
It asked motorists to be aware that there will be ongoing works and the possibility of staff working in live traffic and asked people to note that access to Riverside Industrial Estate will still be via Hills Meadow.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |