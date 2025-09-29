Sixteen volunteers from PwC Isle of Man helped raise more than £2,100 for Hospice during a two-day charity shop takeover earlier this month.
PwC staff ran the Hospice Isle of Man shop in Duke Street, Douglas across two daily shifts. Volunteers took on a range of roles including merchandising, pricing, customer service, and fundraising, contributing to a final raised total of £2,173.88.
The activity formed part of PwC Isle of Man’s corporate engagement programme, which encourages employees to participate in local community projects.
The takeover offered staff an opportunity to experience the day-to-day operations of a busy charity retail environment, while also supporting the hospice’s fundraising efforts.
One of the key contributors to the total was a raffle for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company tickets, which raised £459. A total of 153 tickets were sold during the hospice’s summer sale period, with the draw taking place during the takeover.
Johann Marais, human capital leader and corporate responsibility leader at PwC, commented: ‘This initiative aligns with PwC's strong commitment to corporate responsibility and community engagement, and was a great addition to our annual community project where we give back and work to make a difference in our community.
‘It wasn't just about selling; it was about raising awareness, helping our people engage in the local community and showing our full support for the invaluable care Hospice provides.
‘Every PwC staff member is given a paid day of leave to volunteer with a charity or non-profit of their choice, in addition to their participation in company-led projects such as this as part of our annual community project.’
‘Corporate takeovers like this give businesses the opportunity to experience the energy and complexity of our retail and commercial operations, which generated 23% of Hospice’s total income in 2024,’ added Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice Isle of Man.