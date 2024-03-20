After a short drive from Douglas City Hall, the Queen arrived at Government House in Onchan where staff had rolled out the red carpet to greet Camilla.
The Royal party were initially met by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, Deputy Chief Minister and Middle MHK Jane Poole-Wilson, President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC, and Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson MHK.
They were accompanied by schoolgirl Saskia Edge, aged 10, from Onchan who curtsied in front of Her Majesty before handing over a bouquet of flowers as the Queen made her way into the grounds. Queen Camilla then spoke to members of the crowd, including more than 100 children from nearby Onchan and Cronk y Berry primary schools.
She jokingly asked pupils whether they’d be eating a lot of chocolate over the upcoming Easter holidays.
The Queen also speoke to the Manx Bluetits swimming club, and was especially interested in the group’s name.
Some members of the crowd asked the Queen how her husband King Charles was following his recent cancer diagnosis.
She replied by saying the King was ‘on the mend’.
She waved at crowds as she departed Government House for the airport at around 3.30pm.