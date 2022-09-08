Queen Elizabeth, Lord of Mann, dies
The Queen, Lord of Mann, has died.
Buckingham Palace made the announcement just after 6.30pm
The 96-year-old died at her favourite residence, Balmoral Castle.
Queen Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, coming to the throne at the age of 25 following the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.
At 12.30 today a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed doctors were “concerned” for the monarch’s health.
But at 6.30pm Her Majesty’s death was announced.
In a short statement Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
The Queen had four children – her eldest son, Charles, who is 73, succeeds her as monarch and will be known as King Charles III.
Her other children are Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. She had eight grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor.
Many of the Royal family gathered at Balmoral earlier today.
