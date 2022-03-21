Question mark over Douglas Carnival

Douglas carnival may not go ahead this year.

The event has run in its current format since 2014, and is known to attract thousands of visitors, so why is its future in the balance?

In the most recent sitting of Douglas Council, members reviewed and debated a report submitted to the regeneration and communities committee, which outlined some of the challenges the carnival posed to residents and organisers.

The report said there is little evidence of economic benefit to Douglas town centre resulting from holding the Douglas Carnival, stating local traders have reported no significant upturn in business, but said they do find the necessary road closures disruptive.

The redesign of Douglas Promenade also means that areas previously used for floats are no longer accessible.