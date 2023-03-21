In this week’s article I’m going to answer some of the nutrition questions I’ve been asked over the past week or so.
I get asked lots of different questions all the time, but there tends to be one or two that regularly get asked.
Let’s answer them and hopefully you take some value from it
Question One: How much protein should I be aiming for per day?
Good question. This shows some knowledge that you know protein intake is important for any goal.
I would say out of the three macronutrients (protein, carbs, fat) aim to prioritise protein the most.
Depending on your activity level, I’d aim between 1 and 2g of protein per kilo of bodyweight.
If you’re active, train regularly, or want to be healthier and stronger – aim toward 2g per kilo of bodyweight.
I’m an 80kg male who trains regularly, and I am aiming for around 2.2g per kilo which is around 170g-180g per day of protein.
Question TWO: What is
intermittent fasting? I’ve heard its good for fat loss
Okay. There’s a few bits to go through with this one.
Intermittent fasting is in simple terms shortening your eating window. So instead of easting between 8am and 8pm, ‘intermittent fasters’ may start their eating window at 1pm. So would eat from 1pm - 8pm.
How does this promote fat loss? Well in even simpler terms, all you’re doing is taking away breakfast.
Removing one meal per day will result in a day of less calories IF your eating habits stay the same in the afternoon.
Not eating breakfast works for some people, and doesn’t work for others.
Giving yourself a shorter window to consume your calories might work for some, but if you’re like me and would just be hungrier in the afternoon and consume the cals you’ve missed out on, then intermittent fasting isn’t for you.
Question 3: How do you eat chocolate and stay in shape?
Easy. I eat chocolate in moderation.
There should be no banned foods in my opinion. If something is taken away from you or you’re told you can’t have something, that tends to make me want it more.
For me, removing foods doesn’t work.
I make sure that my calorie intake mirrors my output of movement.
Because I’m a very active young male who lifts weights north of five times per week, with a physically active job – I can get away with a higher intake of calories than a 50-year-old female wanting to lose some weight.
My 350-calorie Mars bar isn’t going to put a dent in my 21,000 calorie intake for the week is it?
Some chocolate daily works for me knowing that I’m hitting a sweet craving, possibly rewarding myself for eating well for the rest of the day and more than anything enjoying myself.
I love getting questions, as it gives me a chance to help people with giving them information that could improve their life. Ask questions regularly – knowledge is power.