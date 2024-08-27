The big-hearted community of Marown came together on Sunday to raise over £2,500 for Isle Stand Up To Suicide, a vital Manx charity supporting individuals in suicidal crisis.
Initially planned as a rounders tournament, quick-thinking organisers adapted to the unseasonable weather by transforming the event into a lively bingo and quiz day at the Marown Millennium Hall.
Despite the showers, the community banded together to pack-out the hall
A barbeque, raffle, cake, tea and coffee also helped boost proceeds from the event.
The day was organised by Nicola Curphey, alongside members of Marown Football Club, Marown Bowling Club, and Crosby Cricket Club.
‘We couldn’t have done it without the generosity of everyone involved’, Nicola said.
In a joint statement, the event organisers thanked Boston Multi Family Office for providing food, Isle of Man Creamery for the cheese, and Kirby Garden Centre for the delicious cakes donated especially for the event.
They also thanked local businesses including Matthew James, Elliott Storage, The Crosby, Balanced Health Clinic, Hillingford, No. 16 Butchers, Curpheys, Starbucks, KFC, Dominoes, Colebourns, Winerite, Feltons and the Steam Packet, who donated a set of fantastic prizes as part of the day. Following the successful afternoon, many attendees headed to The Crosby for a well deserved pint!