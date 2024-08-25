The Ben-my-Chree has been called into action after a number of sailings were cancelled.
This morning’s journeys on-board the Manannan to Liverpool and the Manxman to Heysham were both axed due to challenging weather conditions forecasted.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet confirmed earlier that the fastcraft and the flagship’s planned afternoon sailings will now go ahead thanks to a break in the bad weather.
And the company has also drafted-in the Ben-My-Chree to conduct a ‘contingency’ freight sailing to support the Manxman’s planned journey to Heysham.
The move, according to the Steam Packet, will free up vehicle deck space on the Manxman so that more of the passengers who were due to board the cancelled morning sailing can journey to the UK.
The Ben is set to return from Heysham at just before midnight this evening.
A spokesperson for the Steam Packet said: ‘We’d like to apologise to passengers who have had their travel plans disrupted by the ongoing weather conditions.
‘We’d like to assure all travellers that we are working to minimise disruption as far as possible.
‘The current poor weather has exacerbated a temporary shortage of available berth slots at Heysham while port authorities complete inspection of infrastructure following last week’s incident.
‘It is hoped that the situation will return to normal shortly.
‘We will endeavour to keep customers informed of changes to services in time to make arrangements.’
Earlier today, the Steam Packet announced that this morning’s planned sailings to Liverpool and Heysham had been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
The cancelled sailings included the 7:15am Manannan voyage to Liverpool and its 11:45am return to Douglas, as well as the 8:45am Manxman sailing to Heysham and the 2:15pm return.