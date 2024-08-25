A series of under threat Steam Packet sailings look set to go ahead this afternoon.
The news comes after the ferry firm updated its sailing schedule earlier this afternoon.
It means that the 4.30pm Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool is set to go ahead as well as the fastcraft’s 8.30pm return.
The Manxman’s 8.15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham also looks as if it will go ahead as planned.
In an update to passengers, the Steam Packet has indicated the sailings will take place based on the latest weather forecast.
All of tomorrow’s sailings will also take place as planned according to the latest sailing timetable.
Earlier today, the Steam Packet announced that this morning’s planned sailings to Liverpool and Heysham had been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
The cancelled sailings included the 7:15am Manannan voyage to Liverpool and its 11:45am return to Douglas, as well as the 8:45am Manxman sailing to Heysham and the 2:15pm return.