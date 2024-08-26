A question mark now hangs over the planned 11.59pm Manannan voyage to Liverpool.
The sailing - one of the additional ones put on to cater for fans visiting the island to watch the Manx Grand Prix - is due to dock in the UK at around 2.45am tomorrow (Tuesday).
However, in an update to passengers, the Steam Packet says that the trip is subject to possible disruption or cancellation due to the forecasted bad weather.
A decision on whether the sailing will go ahead or not will be made by 10pm this evening, according to the ferry firm.
Unseasonable bad weather has seen a number of Steam Packet sailings cancelled, rescheduled and disrupted over the past week.