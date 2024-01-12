The chairman of the Licensed Victuallers Association (LVA) is encouraging people to support the hospitality sector this month, regardless of whether you’re drinking alcohol or not.
Andy Saunders, who is also the landlord of the Quids Inn in Douglas, added that he’s quietly optimistic for the hospitality sector for 2024.
However, he admitted there are ‘some things the government need to look at’.
It comes during a month which is traditionally tough for the pub industry, with many people taking part in ‘dry January’, and to make matters worse it comes off the back of a ‘difficult year for everybody’, according to Mr Saunders.
Speaking about last year, he said: ‘It was difficult for everybody from Britain and the Isle of Man, there’s been lots and lots of pressure put on from all sorts of areas, but in general, in terms of people coming out and enjoying themselves it was a positive year. And it’s great to see that people are still trying to get out and about and enjoy themselves and lots of developments.’
In the past Mr Saunders has expressed his concern at various matters regarding the hospitality sector in the island, but for 2024 he’s more optimistic.
He said: ‘I’m relatively positive, but there are things that need to be changed.
‘A lot of it is not down to what we can do in the Isle of Man.
‘But there is some support that the government are working on, hopefully, and could offer us help in not just the hospitality trade, but most small, medium enterprise businesses all over the island.’
And in a rallying call to the Manx public, he said that people don’t need to be drinking to enjoy the island’s pubs, bars and venues.
He said: ‘We know that January is a very difficult month for people, we’ve got to wait for the money to come after all the spends at Christmas!
‘But with dry January, pubs are not just about alcohol anymore.
‘Most people come out to the pub for good eats, good entertainment, and then a few drinks. So you don’t have to stay in just because you’re trying to keep yourself a bit more healthy in January.’
In general, Mr Saunders says for the size of the island the nightlife landscape is very good.
He said: ‘There are a lot of really interesting operators here, especially coming along, we’ve got a brand new nightclub just opened [Bench], it appears to be doing very well.
‘There is innovation happening all the time. We’ve seen this new developments in the pub trade with Jaks making moves into different towns and things like that.
‘So there is plenty of innovation and plenty of people that are trying very hard.’