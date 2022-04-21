Quiet hour at HSBC for those with sensory sensitivities

HSBC is introducing a weekly ‘quiet hour’ across all of its branches in the Isle of Man and Channel Islands to create a more calming experience for customers who may otherwise find it difficult to visit a branch.

The quiet hour will take place every Thursday from 10.30am to 11.30am to support customers with sensory sensitivities such as autism, ADHD, dementia, anxiety and learning disabilities.

The branches will facilitate a more relaxing and enjoyable banking experience by reducing background noise, turning off the in-branch radio and limiting noise from phones.

Staff will be available in branch during that hour but won’t proactively approach customers in order to keep noise to a minimum.

Private meeting rooms will continue to be available.

Alistair Philp, head of retail distribution, said: ‘We want to make sure customers find our branches as inclusive and accessible as possible, and a quiet hour should help to reduce potentially stressful distractions for people who may have hidden disabilities.’

HSBC’s ‘Ability’ employee group has helped to drive this initiative.

‘The team supports people and carers of individuals with both visible and hidden physical and mental health challenges.

Oliver Etienne, chair of ‘Ability’, said: ‘By creating a calmer environment in our branches, we are working towards ensuring that all of our customers can use the bank’s services without feeling overwhelmed or over-stimulated.’

Paul Ormond-Smith, head of service, Autism Initiatives, Isle of Man, welcomed the inititative and the impact that the quiet hour will have.

He said: ‘There are many people with neurodiverse conditions such as dementia, who I feel sure will equally benefit greatly from the quiet hour.

‘I totally support what HSBC is doing and feel sure it will add to improving those people’s mental health and wellbeing.’

Steve Green, Alzheimer’s Society, Isle of Man said: ‘Often things are confusing for people living with dementia – so providing a quiet, unhurried and welcoming environment, with a team who are aware of their needs, goes a long way to helping them live well with the condition.