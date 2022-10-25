Subscribe newsletter
The Post TT Road Races have been cancelled for next year after the announcement of big changes to the main races.
After 31 years, the races, held on the Billown course in the south of the island, will no longer be held.
Organisers said that was ‘mainly because of the lack of availability of medical personnel and marshals at the end of the TT festival’.
The dates for racing on the Billown course have been announced by Southern 100 Racing.
Southern 100 Racing will continue to promote both the Southern 100 Road Races and the Pre-TT Classic Road Races.
With the new race schedule for the Isle of Man TT races having been confirmed today and the opening Monday being a full day of qualifying and the Senior TT moving to the Saturday, Southern 100 Racing have made changes to the race schedule for the Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races, which include extended sessions.
