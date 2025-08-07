Rachel Smith doesn’t sit still. She’s part of the Department of Environment, Food and Culture’s Energy Policy Team. She’s out in the field with Manx Wildlife Trust. She’s Biosphere Isle of Man’s Youth Representative. She’s leading forums, building networks and creating space for the next generation of nature-lovers. Now, she’s a 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 winner in the Sustainability category, supported by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
Gef 30 Under 30 is an annual campaign by the Manx Independent’s sister brand Gef.im which recognises young people making a positive impact in their fields. Rachel represents a new kind of changemaker. Less ego, more ecosystem. Someone who sees a gap and quietly builds the bridge.
Her journey began with a placement year at Manx Wildlife Trust during her Ecology and Conservation degree. ‘The experience opened my eyes to the importance of local action and community-driven change, especially when led by a passionate leader,’ she says. That year shaped everything that followed.
Noticing a lack of youth engagement in conservation, Rachel applied to be a youth representative for UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man. The role inspired her to found the Biosphere Youth Network, giving likeminded young people a space to connect, share ideas and improve the island. Through it, she’s linked with youth networks across Europe and North America, bringing global perspective to local action.
She now balances her Energy Policy role at DEFA with volunteering for Manx Wildlife Trust and her work as a youth rep. ‘My work is extremely varied. Since January I’ve organised meetings with people from across the construction industry, government departments and training providers. I’ve learnt so much about how Government works and try to keep collaboration at the heart of everything I do.’
Her voluntary work has also shown her the value of mentorship. ‘I have mentors and role models from all over the world. People skills are vital. In every part of my work, being able to communicate clearly has been the most important thing.’
One of her biggest challenges was creating the youth rep role from scratch. ‘It took a lot of time and initiative, but now there’s a clear structure in place. The Biosphere youth network didn’t exist before, and future reps can now build on something solid.’
Rachel also helped create two biosphere youth networks including the UK, Ireland and Isle of Man Biosphere Reserves Youth Network. She chaired its first youth forum and presented its goals to the UK MAB Committee, making it the first UNESCO designation-based youth-led network under the UK Commission.
She credits breaking big problems into small tasks and asking for help as key to making progress. ‘We put barriers in our own way, but knowing when and who to ask makes all the difference.’
Rachel believes she was recognised for her holistic approach. ‘Whether through energy efficiency, conservation or youth engagement, I’ve tried to build systems that are inclusive and long-lasting.’
Now starting an MRes in Applied Ecology and Geospatial Techniques, Rachel hopes to help shape future land use and conservation through evidence-based research. ‘I’d love to bring back a facility like the old Marine Lab. We’ve got to think big.’