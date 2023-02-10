The pub, which is located next to the Isle of Man railway station in Douglas, will undergo an overhaul to encompass live music events and gigs.
The owners say the refurbishment will preserve the pub’s character while ‘incorporating some new twists to the space’.
The new-look Railway is scheduled to open its doors to the public at the end of March ahead of the spring season.
Steven Taylor, managing director of Okells Inns, said: ‘The refurbishment of The Railway marks the start of a series of exciting improvements that we and other bar operators in the Douglas Quayside area are embarking on this year.
‘We aim to keep the popular district thriving as the centre of hospitality in Douglas.’
The refurbishment is scheduled to begin on Sunday, February 12.