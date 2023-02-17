The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Outbreaks of rain or drizzle clearing this morning leaving much of the day dry and bright before rain returns this evening and overnight.
Strong southwest wind quickly veering west and decreasing moderate to fresh. Maximum temperature 11°C.
Often cloudy tomorrow with the risk of a few outbreaks of rain at times.
Moderate to fresh southwest wind and a top temperature of 11°C again.
Sunrise: 7:35am
Sunset: 5:31pm
Outlook
Cloudy on Sunday with the risk of a few outbreaks of rain or drizzle during the morning. Becoming mainly dry in the afternoon. Moderate to fresh southwest wind.