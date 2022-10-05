Rain at first, some sun later; windy
Wednesday 5th October 2022 6:12 am
Douglas at 7.09am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:
Rain to start, this clearing to scattered blustery showers as the morning progresses with the best of the sunshine in the afternoon.
Fresh to strong west or southwest wind increasing to near gale force later. Maximum temperature 15°C.
Into tomorrow, mainly dry and bright to start, then cloud increasing in the afternoon with the risk of outbreaks of rain in the evening or overnight into Friday. Strong southwest wind and a top temperature of 16°C.
Outlook
On Friday outbreaks of rain to start, this clearing through the morning with the risk of showers developing. Strong west or southwest wind and a highest temperature of 15°C.
Sunrise: 7:27am Today Sunset: 6:46pm Today
