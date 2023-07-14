The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
This morning will be cloudy with some outbreaks of light and patchy rain, which will become more persistent from around lunchtime, with some heavy downpours likely at times this afternoon, creating difficult driving conditions for a time and some standing water on the islands roads.
The mainly moderate southerly wind will turn to the east or southeast and become strong, with highs of 17°C.
The rain will clear away later this evening leaving occasional showers, as the strong east to southeast wind turns to the south. Minimum temperature around 11°C.
Outlook
Scattered showers will affect the island tomorrow morning, perhaps with some bright or sunny spells in-between, before a longer spell of rain arrives from the west during the afternoon.
Breezy with a fresh or locally strong southerly wind, and top temperature around 18°C.
Sunday will be bright with sunny intervals and some occasional showers. The fresh to strong westerly wind will decrease during the day with maximum temperature around 18°C.
Sunrise: 5:03am
Sunset: 9:45pm