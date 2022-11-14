Rain will clear this afternoon
Monday 14th November 2022 7:25 am
Reader Margaret Woolnough took this photo from Bradda Head. We print readers' photos every week in the Manx Independent ()
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain quickly arriving, only slowly clearing later this afternoon.
Moderate to fresh southeast wind decreasing in the afternoon, top temperature 14°C.
Rain arriving overnight as the southeast wind strengthens. the rain tomorrow becoming heavy and persistent for a time before clearing later in the day as the wind veers west and eases.
Highest temperature 13°C.
Outlook
Sunshine and showers on Wednesday with the showers merging into a longer spell of rain later in the day. Fresh to strong south or southeast wind that may increase strong to gale force later in the day. Highest temperature 12°C.
Sunrise: 7:44am Today Sunset: 4:21pm Today
