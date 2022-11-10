Raising awareness of disease
Subscribe newsletter
A charity is asking for more support during Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation has launched a new campaign called On The Right Path, which aims to increase awareness of symptoms, challenge disease misconception, and provide accessible information.
The charity says vagueness of symptoms and disease misconception mean may patients face delays in their diagnosis.
Roy Castle has asked, as part of this, that people wear blue and have been lighting various Isle of Man landmarks blue to raise awareness.
It said: ‘If you would consider fundraising, could you take the plunge and sign up to our November Challenge - Swimming the Distance? You can set your own challenge limits and timescale.’
For more, go to Roy Castle’s website.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |