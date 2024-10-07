The main coast road to Ramsey in Laxey has reopened following an earlier collision.
The Ramsey Road shut close to the junction with Ballaragh Road on the northern side of the village just before 9am with Isle of Man Constabulary saying the road was ‘not passable’ and diversions were in place.
Posting on Facebook, the force says: ‘Police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Ramsey Road at Ballaragh, Laxey. The road is currently not passable.
‘Vehicles are being diverted onto Ballaragh Road in both directions. Please avoid the area where possible.’
However, the road has since reopened and there are no reports of any serious injuries.