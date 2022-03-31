Ramsey Crookall wins at wealth awards

Ramsey Crookall’s investment team have been named ‘Regional Wealth Manager of the Year for Northern England’ for the fourth successive year at the City of London Wealth Management Awards.

The City of London Wealth Management Awards (COLWMA) recognise, promote, and celebrate the quality of service from wealth management companies and individuals.

Winners of the company awards are determined by an online public vote.

An independent panel of judges oversees the process.

Ramsey Crookall’s chief executive officer, Joanna Crookall, said: ‘I was delighted to accept this, our fourth COLWMA award in this category, on behalf of the dedicated team at Ramsey Crookall: this is a tremendous accolade bestowed upon us by our clients.

‘This past year we have significantly increased our client base and further diversified our offerings by the introduction of our Shearwater ESG Discretionary Fund Management service, giving our clients a sustainable investing service that is also highly affordable, starting at £100 per month.