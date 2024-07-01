Thrive Farms has announced the closure of its Ramsey shop, with last Saturday marking its final day of operation.
The owners say the decision comes after a particularly challenging growing season that has significantly set back their crop production.
In a Facebook post today, the farm shared their regret over the closure, citing the unsustainable nature of keeping the physical store open amidst current agricultural difficulties.
It read: 'This decision comes after a challenging growing season, which has left our crops significantly behind schedule.
‘Unfortunately, this setback has made it unsustainable for us to continue running a physical store with its associated overheads at this time.'
Thrive Farms is a cooperative farming business with around 100 members who all co-own the farms, and they aim to put food security 'back into the hands of the Manx public and guide the Isle of Man to self sustainability'.
The shop, at Bourne Place in Ramsey, had become a part of the Ramsey community since opening five months ago, known for providing fresh, locally grown produce.
The farm's team emphasised their commitment to overcoming these current challenges and returning stronger.
They assured customers that this closure would allow them to develop a more robust plan for the future.
'While this is a difficult step for us, it allows us to focus on developing a stronger plan for the future of Thrive Farms,' the post continued.
The farm expressed sincere gratitude for the community's continued support and understanding during this transition period.
Following the announcement, some members of the Manx community expressed their disappointment in the shop closing.
One said: ‘What a shame, I loved popping in and looking around but I’m confident you’ll be back.’
The Manx Oat Company, another local business, said it was ‘sorry to hear the news’ and added that ‘it’ll come right in the end with your hard work and determination’. Thrive Farms plans to keep their customers and members of the community updated on future plans.