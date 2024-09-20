Manx Care says the Ramsey's Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) has been forced to close for a day due to staff sickness.
The unit will remain closed on Friday which Manx Care says is due to a short-notice sickness.
Posting in Facebook, it explained: ‘This service requires two practitioners for the safe provision of patient care and, therefore, to prioritise the welfare of both patients and staff, we are asking people who would ordinarily have attended the MIU to attend the Emergency Department at Noble's Hospital instead where a minor injuries service will be provided.
‘If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. The Island’s emergency services operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.’