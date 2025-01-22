Ramsey’s swing bridge has been closed to vehicles after the Department of Infrastructure identified some damage to the landmark structure’s bridge deck.
A spokesperson from the DoI’s highway services team said: ‘The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic with immediate effect so that a full assessment can be made and repairs arranged.
‘There is an initial emergency closure in place from today (Wednesday, January 22) for up to a week.
The structure, which incorporates two steel trussed arches, was completed by Cleveland Bridge & Engineering Company in 1892.
Repairs were made to its mechanism last summer, forcing its closure for two days. It was closed for further repairs in October to fix a large hole in the road.