Ramsey Swing Bridge will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 7am tomorrow (Wednesday, June 28) for up to three days.
A statement from the Department of Infrastructure's harbours division said: 'The bridge has developed a fault in its turning mechanism which requires immediate repair.
'The nature of the repairs mean that it will not be possible to open the bridge to road traffic until the issue is rectified.
'There has been an emergency road closure order granted for up to three days. This will be lifted and the road reopened if repairs are completed sooner than anticipated.
'We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused due to these emergency works.'