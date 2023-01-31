The commissioners have set the rate for the 2023-24 financial year at 467p.
This is a 4.9% rise over the 2022-23 rate, which is under the rate of inflation for the Isle of Man that stood at 7.4% in December 2022.
The authority new rate will represent an increase in real terms of about 59p per week for a typical three-bedroom property within the town.
The board says that the rate reflects the pressures put upon the authority by inflation, an increased rate for the Northern Swimming Pool, increased costs for refuse disposal at the Energy from Waste Plant and the requirements placed on it to invest heavily in its infrastructure for the present and the future of the town.
The commissioners will this year undertake a series of projects:
•Invest in new gardening equipment and lawn mowers
•Invest in solar panels at the town hall to reduce emissions and reduce running costs
•Improve decorative lights
•Improve disabled access to the town hall
•Continue the vehicle replacement plan
Juan McGuinness, lead member for finance and general purposes, said: ‘Following a detailed review of costs and projects the commission has had to set a rate that is prudent and whilst below inflation continues to invest in our town.
‘Inflation caused by volatile supply chains and unprecedented increases in price of goods coupled with central government effectively enforcing a 3.5p rate rise for the Northern Swimming Pool are things that cannot simply be ignored.
‘Ramsey Town Commissioners recognise the pressures that are faced by our community brought about by the cost-of-living crisis.
‘The below-inflation rate rise reflects the prudent planning of the board of commissioners. A cost-saving programme is underway to look at how costs can be reduced whilst maintaining services.