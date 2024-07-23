A civic amenity site has said it will be checking IDs to ensure the people using it are residents of the area and are paying for it.
The Western Civic Amenity Site announced on Facebook this morning that it will now be undertaking random ID and home address checks. It comes in response to issues experienced at other sites and aims to maintain fair access for the community.
Only those that pay rates in Marown, Patrick, German, Michael and Peel are allowed to use the site. Back in April, Bride Commissioners announced it was no longer ‘using, paying or working’ with the Northern Civic Amenity Site (NCAS) and left the committee that runs the facility.
The site is operated by Ramsey Commissioners and the cost of using the site for the local authorities is based on the rateable value of the area – which Bride were ‘unhappy’ with.
Bride’s withdrawal from the scheme led the remaining members of the NCAS joint committee to bring-in ID restrictions at the site.
Bride Commissioners confirmed that it will be using the money saved to go towards general maintenance, as well as new equipment for the sports field.
In the wake of the announcement, the board that runs the Western Civic Amenity Site (WCAS) in St John’s said that it would not be allowing people outside the western catchment area to use its facilities to ‘protect’ its residents.
And now it’s asking users to bring suitable photo ID and proof of address so people are not refused entry. It’s emphasised that this is to protect the interests of the residents in the westerns catchment area.
When questioned about why bringing ID is necessary, WCAS said that it currently costs £113 per tonne for disposal at the EFW, plus VAT and transport cost and that this is paid via the western area rate payers.