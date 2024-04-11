Bride Commissioners is no longer ‘using, paying or working’ with the Northern Civic Amenity Site and is leaving the committee that runs it.
It’s operated by Ramsey and the cost for the local authority is based on the rateable value of the area – which Bride is ‘unhappy’ with.
The NCAS joint committee says it’s given notice to the Department of Infrastructure to ‘terminate’ its operation of the site because of Bride’s withdrawal.
It added that it’s able to manage the site for the next financial year, but one of the options could be that the site is closed before then.
Karl Brew, chairman of the Northern Civic Amenity Site Joint Committee, said: ‘The Northern Civic Amenity Site Joint Committee is made up of Ramsey, Ballaugh, Lezayre, Garff, Andreas, Jurby and Bride.
‘The site has been run successfully by NCAS Joint Committee since the DoI requested the northern parishes to operate the site in 2017.
‘As a committee we are aware of Bride’s frustration over their level of payment based on rateable contribution.
‘Sadly, the process laid out in the 2017 agreement for the resolution of disputes has not resolved Bride’s view and they advised the Committee verbally they (Bride) were no longer using, paying, or working with the site.
‘With the withdrawal of Bride, the committee will be considering their options. Whilst we do, we would hope Bride will see the best outcome is to remain and contribute to site to allow their rate payers access.
‘However, we are still able to manage the site for the next financial year and the DoI are aware, one consideration is to remove the NCAS Joint Committee from the site and close.
‘We look forward to the DoI’s input, to encourage unity and fair contributions to running of the site.
‘Over the coming months we will advise of future plans for site. The site remains very much open. We will publish any operational updates on our Facebook page.’
By Emma Draper