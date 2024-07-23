This accolade, signifying excellence in park management and green space quality, places Mooragh Park among 2,227 top-tier parks across the Isle of Man, Channel Islands and United Kingdom.
The Green Flag Award, an international mark of quality, is managed by Keep Britain Tidy and its regional partners. It sets the standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces worldwide. Mooragh Park has a vast range of facilities including a children’s water play park, 12-acre boating lake, playground, tennis and basketball courts, mini golf putting green, crown green bowling green, outdoor adult exercise equipment, skate park and ample free parking.
In addition a long awaited scheme to bring public art into the shelters within the Mooragh Park has now started, with the first shelter now featuring a mural of Vikings on a longboat.
Visitors to Mooragh Park can also enjoy a variety of dining options. The Boathouse Eatery serves coffee, cake, brunch, lunch, and ice cream, while Costa Coffee operates from the Lakeside Centre.
The park is not just a haven for relaxation but also a vibrant hub for community events, including the popular Ramsey firework display, cycling’s Gran Fondo, park runs and other sporting events.
Geoff Court, lead member for parks and leisure, said this award is for the people who make Mooragh Park and all its extensive amenities the place it is.
‘Receiving this award is again testament to the incredible work the Parks staff at Ramsey Town Commissioners invest in one of our greatest assets.
Mr Court added ‘Mooragh Park is a fantastic green space available for all to enjoy.
‘I would like to thank everyone with a hand in maintaining our park for their passion and dedication, recognised by this prestigious award.’