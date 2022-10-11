Ranson tribunal: Department’s appeal dismissed

In his ruling, Deemster Corlett said: ‘It was common ground at the hearing of the appeal that it is not permissible for the EET to make an order which has the effect of breaching LPP (there being no relevant exceptions in this case eg fraud, to the applicability of LPP). Indeed the EET itself made it clear, having received a query on August 8 from Dr Ranson’s solicitors, that it had no intention of making an order which had this effect.’