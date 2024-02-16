Perhaps the only occasion that a full line-up of all four models of car produced by Peel Engineering in the 1960s was on display at the funeral of George Gelling on Saturday. (L-r) a Peel ‘P50’, a Trident and Mini-based Viking (the latter two owned by Neil Hanson) and the only P1000 still in existance (from the Manx Motor Museum at Jurby), not too dissimilar to the ‘Gelling Special’ handbuilt in the early 1950s by a teenage George (see previous article below). These models constitute the only automobiles to be manufactured in the Isle of Man ( n/a )