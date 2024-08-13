Ratepayers are to be stung for a further £220,000 or more to pay for a dedicated access road to the already well-over-budget Braddan Roundhouse.
It was confirmed last week that the government has signed a deal for £250 to sell land for an access road that will bring to an end the long-running row over the controversial leisure facility.
Access to the site has been an ongoing issue between the Department of Health and Social Care and Braddan Parish Commissioners since the Roundhouse first opened in January.
When work started in June 2021, the project was expected to cost £6.5m but it went £3.4m over-budget, and to pay for it, Braddan ratepayers were hit by the largest increase in rates for any local authority.
Now they have been told that while the land for the access road has been bought for just £250, the road itself will cost an estimated £220,000 - and they are likely to have to pay the whole bill.
Commissioners’ chairman Andrew Jessopp admitted that the final price tag could be higher still.
He confirmed: ‘The ratepayers are picking up the tab, although I still feel the DHSC/Treasury should be paying half.
‘The estimate is around £220,000 but we are still hoping we can bring that figure down, but knowing the odds are always stacked against us, it could also be more.’
Braddan had received planning consent for a dedicated access road in 2023 but didn’t proceed due to financial constraints.
During the planning phase of the project, the local authority submitted a copy of a letter to the planning committee from the then DHSC Minister Howard Quayle in August 2016 which apparently granted staff and customers access to the facility via the hospital grounds.
But on December 19 last year, Braddan Commissioners said it was informed of a ‘last-minute decision’ by the DHSC to refuse vehicle access to the facility for safety reasons.
The DHSC issued a notice restricting access and said it would monitor and enforce adherence.
But then at a Commissioners’ meeting last month it emerged that a price had been agreed for the sale by the Department of Infrastructure of the land to be used for a dedicated access road.
This will run from Ballaoates Road and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Braddan’s rates rose from 257p in the pound to 351p this year - an increase of 36.6%.
Facilities in the Roundhouse that are open include Braddan Commissioners’ office and public counter, a soft play area, coffee shop, sports hall, a beauticians, an art therapy space, the Sensory Hub, Little Cherubs nursery and Regent Dental Care.
Yet to open is a pharmacy and the gym.