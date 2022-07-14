Re-charge yourself on this solar-power bench

Port Erin residents and visitors can now relax and charge their batteries on a new solar bench which has been installed by the village’s railway station.

A first for the island, the solar bench allows users to recharge their mobile phones and devices by wireless or USB charging whilst making use of the free public Wi-Fi.

Chair of Port Erin Commissioners Godfrey Egee said: ‘We are pleased to be providing effective and exciting changes to our village and will be seeking to roll out more of these type of projects.

‘This “fit-for-the-future” street furniture offers something that we have not previously seen in the Isle of Man.

‘We have installed several solar powered lighting bollards in areas of the village in the past which work well and are a cost effective and sustainable solution.

‘The board continues to work to create an enhanced sense of place by facilitating greater numbers of visitors to dwell for longer.

While exploring options to enhance the offering for residents and visitors to Port Erin, it has been key for us to meet our desire for the use of clean energy and supporting the local environment.