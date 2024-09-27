A European report has recommended that schools in the Isle of Man teach more Manx Gaelic.
It was published last week by the ‘Council of Europe’, the continent’s oldest political body which looks to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law across all of its countries.
Experts on regional and minority languages within the council have urged authorities to extend the use of Manx Gaelic in pre-school and primary education.
They have also recommended that a teacher training programme should be established to ensure the long-term availability of teachers to guarantee Manx Gaelic education.
The report states that there is a ‘good framework’ for protecting regional and minority languages, but there is an ‘over-reliance’ on volunteers for the development of some languages and a lack of adequate and systematic funding.
The report was not limited to Manx Gaelic teachings, as other languages across the UK were also examined such as Cornish, Scots, Scottish Gaelic and Welsh.
A spokesperson from the Council of Europe said: ‘The report notes that minority language education lies within the remit of local authorities, which are largely responsible for both ensuring delivery and stimulating demand.
‘In practice, this leads to a very uneven situation across different regional or minority languages, with the training and recruitment of teachers remaining problematic for all such languages.
‘Noting many cuts in funding in recent years, the experts also urged the authorities to enhance support for minority language broadcasting and to ensure an appropriate regulatory framework to guarantee its future sustainability.’
As part of government policy, the Manx language was introduced into island schools in September 1992 as an optional subject for pupils aged eight and over.
The Education Act of 2001 then stated that school curriculums 'shall include the provision for the teaching of Manx Gaelic and the culture and history of the Isle of Man'.
The island currently has one Manx Gaelic speaking school, Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, which is based in St John’s.
Talking about the report’s recommendations, a spokesperson from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said: ‘The department has received the report and is reviewing the recommendations relating to Manx Gaelic.
‘The Isle of Man has invested significantly in ensuring the survival and revival of Manx Gaelic over recent decades. The department supports Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, the Manx medium primary school at St John’s, while Manx Gaelic is offered in all primary schools.
‘Of course, any future expansion will have to be balanced against other demands on government, but the department look forward to discussing its findings with officers, Culture Vannin and grass roots organisations, who do so much to increase and promote the use of Manx in the community.’