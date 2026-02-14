Douglas City Council has warned residents after recycling crews were put at risk by sharp metal objects left in a kerbside box.
The council said a recycling container recently collected on the island contained knives amid other items - despite previous reminders about correct disposal.
It said sharp objects should not be placed in household recycling boxes and must instead be taken to the Civic Amenity Site, where they can be placed safely in the designated metal skip.
A spokesperson said the safety of waste crews was ‘extremely important’ and incidents of this nature must stop.
The council has asked residents to cooperate and ensure sharp materials are disposed of safely.